Why London Reaches Hottest Ever 104 and Changing Climate Trends

In case you missed it, London reached a dangerous 104 degrees Tuesday, making it the hottest day ever parts of the United Kingdom.

This heat was produced by an unusually strong region of high pressure moving over the U.K. Keep in mind the average high is 72 degrees, as most people don’t even have air conditioning in the region.

Cooling temps are on the way by Wednesday as temps will dip back into the 70s and 80s this week.

A separate region of hot air is also gripping the United States as temps will reach up to 110 degrees over portions of the Plains & Gulf Coast.

While we historically do have some extreme heat and cold events, the trend of warmer temps and more extreme heat has been on the increase over the past 10 to 20 years. You can see this in the data below. This means more intense heat waves starting in late spring and lasting into early fall.

The result has been temperatures hotter than ever before like the London’s record temperature of 104 degrees, Seattle 108 degrees in 2021 and Lytton, BC 121 degrees in 2021.

The good news, new research shows we can all make a difference help these consequences from getting worse with substantial cuts in emissions and greenhouse gases.

This is something we can all participate in by lowering our carbon footprint.

