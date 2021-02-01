climate in crisis

Making a Difference: Company Uses 3D Printers to Make Home Construction Greener

By Scott Budman

Mighty Buildings uses 3D printers to make houses.
Mighty Buildings

When we typically talk about going green in your house, we talk about what to do after you buy. Think solar panels, tankless water heaters, that sort of thing.

But now a Bay Area company has a way to go green when you build your house: have it printed via a 3D printer.

Mighty Buildings cranks out big panels and other parts in its Oakland warehouse. They've just completed construction on several houses in California, and you'd have no idea they were done with much less energy, materials and waste.

climate hacks Jan 31

#HeyVNA Climate Hacks

climate in crisis 16 hours ago

How is Climate Change Already Impacting the Bay Area?

"Because we're doing 3D printing, we're able to print exactly what's needed," Sam Ruben, Mighty Buildings' chief sustainability officer, said. "So, that's one of the key ways that we're eliminating about three to five pounds per square foot."

For a whole house, that means as much as two tons of waste that was never created, and it keeps costs down by a bit, too. And now that you've got a greener house, you can put those panels on the roof.

This article tagged under:

climate in crisis3D printing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us