climate in crisis

Marin Carbon Project Seeks to Slow Effects of Climate Change for Farmers

By Joe Rosato Jr.

West Marin County, farm and ranch land, comes with sweeping views of the sea. But in recent years, water usually remains in the distance, with less actually hitting the ground in the form of rain.

Changing weather patterns, the result of climate change, have led to drier summers and wild winters marked with occasional floods.

An experiment called the Marin Carbon Project is now looking to old agricultural methods to confront a new reality.

The project is using compost, fertilizer and planting to increase the amount of carbon in the soil. The idea is that more carbon in the ground pulls more greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere and at the same time helps the soil retain water longer.

“We’re seeing people really find ways for the land to stay greener later into the year,” said Jonathan Wachter of the Marin Agricultural Land Trust.

The project has helped set up 200 carbon sequestration projects at 60 different Marin County farms.  

