NASA's New Tech Monitors Climate Change

NASA is using new technology to monitor how our climate is changing.

Satellites can show differences in reservoirs, monitor precipitation and ground water, as well as observe upper soil layers with a high level of resolution.

Recently NASA released images of the Dixie Fire showing smoke from space. It billowed over 19,000 feet into the atmosphere. The Dixie Fire is now the second largest wildfire in California history, with last year’s August Complex being the largest.

Climate change is leading to longer seasons and more intense fires across the west. NASA uses numerous instruments orbiting the Earth to help ground crews battle these fires.