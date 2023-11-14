climate in crisis

National Climate Assessment shows rising threat

By Kari Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Climate Assessment shows progress on climate change, but it’s not nearly enough, according to a report released Tuesday.

Hundreds of scientists and policy experts come together to compile the report every four years. One major headline this year is that the U.S. is not adapting to climate change fast enough.

Read the full national climate report online.

Kari Hall has the full story in the video above.

