New book details strategies to combat climate change

The Bay Area is often the base of revolutionary ideas to help solve the world’s problems, and along those lines, a local author has just released a new book.

In "What’s Left: Three Paths Through the Planetary Crisis," author Malcolm Harris offers three progressive strategies to help our climate in crisis. It’s a framework for collective political action to make meaningful change.

"This is a challenge that we all face. We’re going to have to figure this out together. No one is coming to save us," Harris says. "And to do that we’re going to have to think really seriously about our problems. And be honest about it with both ourselves and people in our lives. That is the only way we’re going to be able to address this green transition. Not just following some order on high. This is decades of elite knowledge."

Harris also is the bestselling author of "Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World." His book tour will be all around the Bay Area, kicking off in Menlo Park this weekend.

