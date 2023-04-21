New Firefighting Recruits on Earth Day

Wildfires are becoming more frequent and scorch more land. As temperatures warm, the outlook for this upcoming season is expected to be average despite all of the rain, but firefighting forces still could use some extra hands.

But the number of hands trained to tame those flames is often very limited, causing firefighters to work days, even weeks, on end to save life and property.

Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program is working to fill the gap by tapping the criminal justice system by training incarcerated people to fight wildfires. They gain leadership skills needed for their life post-incarceration.

The cadets will graduate in Oakland on Saturday, which is also Earth Day. Find out more about the graduating cadets on https://www.forestryfirerp.org/