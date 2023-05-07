North Bay Crews Work to Prevent Wildfires Ahead of Summer

In Marin County, a big effort to help prevent wildfires is expected to get underway this summer.

It’s called "shaded fuel break" and it will stretch for miles around a portion of Novato.

Novato resident Rene Borloz said he’s become more concerned about the threat of wildfires. He certainly remembers the devastation of wildfires in Northern California.

“We’re just close enough to the edge of that fire thing,” he said.

The hills are close enough that he’s learning about plans for a shaded fuel break between neighborhoods and wildlands.

Mark Brown with the Marin Wildfire Prevention Authority explains what it aims to do.

“So, when the embers land for an approaching fire, the embers don’t have anything to catch on fire or as the main fire approaches the shaded fuel break,” he said. “It won’t necessarily put the fire out, but it’s going to change the intensity of the spread increasing the safety of our residents and giving our firefighters the ability to suppress the fire.”

It's a big project as it’s set to be complete in multiple phases over the next five years.

