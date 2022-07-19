Record-Breaking Heat Wave in UK, Across Europe

A brutal heat wave hitting Europe continued Tuesday, with the UK’s weather service issuing its first ever "Red Warning" signaling temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Residents have been told not to go outside, and crews are spraying sand on roads to keep them from buckling. It's all happening as wildfires blaze across France, Greece and Italy.

In Portugal and Spain more than 1,000 deaths have been attributed to the unprecedented heat. It’s feared that many more may succumb to the heat.

And new climate forecasts just released hit home for San Francisco: If current carbon emissions continue, our summers will feel more like current summers in Long Beach in 2060 and like El Cajon in 2100 as the average temperature warms by 5.7 degrees. The shifting summers are happening all over the world as extreme heat becomes more common in a changing climate.

This is fair warning to start saving up for air conditioning if we can’t quickly reduce our carbon footprint.