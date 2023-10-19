America Recycles Day is coming up next month. It’s a day dedicated to promoting recycling in the U.S. But one Bay Area organization is getting a head start.

Rethink Waste, the waste management company on the Peninsula, is putting its spin on the campaign by hosting its sixth annual Rethink Recycling Day this Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Shoreway Environmental Center in San Carlos.

The team will be hosting events highlighting different forms of waste reduction. You’ll be able to securely shred documents and even learn how to repair those favorite jeans with a hole in them that you just can’t throw away.

There’s a range of events for everybody. Register online at rethinkwaste.org.