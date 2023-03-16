climate in crisis

Saltwater Intrusion Could Be Wider Problem Caused by Rising Sea Levels

By Cinthia Pimentel

NBC Universal, Inc.

For those living 5 or 10 miles from the coast, sea level rise may not be a huge concern. But a consequence of rising seas called saltwater intrusion may change their thinking.

The effect could threaten inland communities' infrastructure, developed properties and residential neighborhoods, and by the time it's recognized, it may be too late.

Cinthia Pimentel has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

climate in crisis
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us