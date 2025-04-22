San Francisco hosts third annual Climate Week

San Francisco is an environmental leader on the global stage and this week, it's hosting one of the largest climate gatherings worldwide.

Monday marked the first day of the third annual "San Francisco Climate Week."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie attended Monday's opening ceremony. While former Vice President Al Gore delivered the keynote address.

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for events including nature walks, industry panels, sustainable fashion shows and much more.

All told, more than 500 climate related events will be held throughout the week.