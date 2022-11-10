climate in crisis

San Jose Mayor Joins Worldwide Pledge to Cut Green Gas Emissions

NBC Universal, Inc.

The mayor of San Jose is issuing an urgent call to other cities to step up to fight greenhouse gas emissions.

Mayor Sam Liccardo is concerned about what will happen if leadership changes in one or two houses of Congress. He is joining mayors and leaders from several hundred other cities and regions across the world in a pledge to "step up where our future Congress could fall short."

Liccardo spoke to NBC Bay Area virtually from Egypt, where he is attending the United Nations climate change conference known as COP 27.

Bob Redell has the full report in the video above.

This article tagged under:

climate in crisisSan JoseMayor Sam Liccardo
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us