San Jose Mayor Joins Worldwide Pledge to Cut Green Gas Emissions

The mayor of San Jose is issuing an urgent call to other cities to step up to fight greenhouse gas emissions.

Mayor Sam Liccardo is concerned about what will happen if leadership changes in one or two houses of Congress. He is joining mayors and leaders from several hundred other cities and regions across the world in a pledge to "step up where our future Congress could fall short."

Liccardo spoke to NBC Bay Area virtually from Egypt, where he is attending the United Nations climate change conference known as COP 27.

