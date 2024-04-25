Sea-level rise expected to accelerate

Many Californians live in areas that are forecast to be impacted by rising tides and sea levels.

Like the rest of the world, the landscape has changed over the years due to rising sea levels, now up about 10 centimeters since 1993. That may not sound like a lot but the rise is expected to accelerate within the century.

Meteorologist Kari Hall gives a visual of what that could look like and the problems higher seas could create in the video above.