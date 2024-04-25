climate in crisis

Sea-level rise expected to accelerate

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many Californians live in areas that are forecast to be impacted by rising tides and sea levels.

Like the rest of the world, the landscape has changed over the years due to rising sea levels, now up about 10 centimeters since 1993. That may not sound like a lot but the rise is expected to accelerate within the century.

Meteorologist Kari Hall gives a visual of what that could look like and the problems higher seas could create in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

climate in crisis
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us