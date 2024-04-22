climate in crisis

Thousands expected to attend SF Climate Week

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The city of San Francisco will be hosting its second annual SF Climate Week with one of the largest climate gatherings in the world.

Thousands of people are expected to attend events ranging from nature walks, industry panels, a sustainable fashion show, and other social events.

More on Climate Week from Cinthia Pimentel in the video above and on the official website.

