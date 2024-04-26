SF Giants continue steadfast sustainability campaign

The San Francisco Giants are trying to cover all the bases when it comes to sustainability this season, including more bike lanes around Oracle Park, making it easier and safer for fans and bicyclists in the city.

For fans driving to a game or any other event at Oracle, there will be more EV charging stations available later this season.

For those who don’t want to drive, Giants officials say faster and more frequent Caltrain rides are available from the Peninsula and the South Bay to the ballpark.

Riding Caltrain helps reduce our carbon footprint and keeps the air clean, even more so once Caltrain's new electric fleet begins operating in fall 2024.

The Giants and Oracle Park have won awards for running a "green" venue. In 2022, they got their 13th Green Glove Award, an annual honor given to the team with the highest rate of waste-diversion, including recycling, composting, food donations and energy recovery.