Snow Crab Season Canceled Due to Population Collapse

For the first time, officials in Alaska have canceled the snow crab season because of a major population crash.

Scientists are still looking into what caused the collapse of the crustaceans, but they believe a spike in water temperatures near the North Pole might have played a role.

Young snow crabs live in cold pools, but warmer waters and less sea ice have forced populations into smaller quarters, also leading to starvation.

Canceling the season is also an economic disaster for crews whose livelihoods rely on crab fishing.

For now, officials hope this pause will help give the species a boost.