Solar Company Helps With Power Outages in a Pinch During Disasters

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its 2022 billion-dollar disaster report, and it was another extreme year for our country.

There were 18 disasters that caused more than $1 billion in damages last year, from the Western drought to severe weather in the South to winter storms in the Northeast and hurricanes Ian and Fiona last September.

When these disasters strike, and people are left without power, communities typically use diesel generators to help restore power which only adds to the climate change issue. And now, there’s a company that’s helping make the recovery just a little more sustainable.

Sesame Solar Inc. made what's called a "nanogrid", and it's the world's first 100% renewably-powered mobile system that only uses sun and water.

Lauren Flanagan, co-founder and CEO of Sesame Solar, says: "So the primary use is after an extreme weather event, like here in California, earthquakes, or wildfires, or floods, when the power goes out, we can provide immediate power, one person can set this up in about 15 minutes, and immediately begin generating 100% renewable power."

She adds: "The ability to have instantly available, reliable emergency power plus the essential services you need after an emergency like clean water and communication, medical help, that's what the world needs."

Each nanogrid can be fitted to serve a pop-up medical clinic, a communications hub and more.