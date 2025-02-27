Climate Change

Spring seasons trending warmer

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Meteorological spring begins this weekend. Saturday marks the day when temperatures on average begin to rise as the days get longer -- and data shows the spring season now is getting warmer.

March 20 is astronomical spring when the sun’s most direct rays pass over equator. And scientists are finding that, like all other seasons, spring is getting warmer.

Climate central analyzed 55 years of temperature data and found that meteorological spring has warmed across the U.S. from 1970 to 2024.

Kari Hall has more in the video above.

