Stanford Course Puts the Climate Change Fight Front and Center

The impacts of battling climate change may be right here in Silicon Valley. Stanford University has a new course called Hacking for Climate and Sustainability.

The course puts protecting our planet at the center engineering, agriculture, technology and a variety of fields. The students come from all kinds of majors who work together to make their future career more sustainable.

Meteorologist Kari Hall talked to Chris Field, the director of the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment about this new class.

"We’re seeing a much stronger focus on translating those contributions to fundamental knowledge into solutions," Field said. "And then classes like the one we taught last year and the one we’ll teach next quarter are really focused on this translation from what’s a solution and how do you implement it and how do you implement it at scale. It’s very much a response to the recognition that we’re not so far doing what we need to get ahead of the climate crisis."

