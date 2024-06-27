Billions in state budget cuts include climate programs

Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders reached a nearly $300 million budget agreement for the coming fiscal year with across-the-board cuts of nearly 8% to every department, including billions in funding for some key climate solutions.
Ellie Cohen of the Climate Center explains what the cuts could mean for our future.
Kari Hall has the full story in the video above.
