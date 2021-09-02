Stricter Water Restrictions to Come if Winter Stays Dry: Water Experts

With the drought deepening almost daily, water experts are putting out the warning -- if the winter stays dry, much more drastic water rationing might be needed to get through next year.

Calero Reservoir at the southern end of San Jose is at 45% capacity. It’s actually one of the healthier reservoirs, by far. The others are cause for real concern.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Kayakers still come out to Calero. They say it’s one of the few reservoirs in the valley that can still accommodate their water crafts.

It’s also where some couples come to see the wildlife, including the local bald eagle.

“Just killing time,” said water skier Art Rodriguez. “Just out to see the sites.”

But the landscape around the reservoirs in Santa Clara County is changing dramatically.

“Were extremely concerned about the reservoir levels and the drought,” said Gary Kremin, of the Valley Water Board Vice Chair. “Very nervous.”

Valley Water released a video comparison of the different reservoirs. The agency says the water levels were at capacity in april of 2017. Those levels have dropped to a stunning 12.5% Thursday.

“Well, it’s not a joke. I know we were all crisis-overwhelmed with so many crises,” said Kremin. “This is truly catastrophic.”

With low water conservation and another winter with little rainfall, the agency warns some residential wells are likely to go dry.

There might also need to be a ban on watering lawns and car washes, along with other serious restrictions.

Rodriguez gives the gloomy forecast a thumbs down

“Well, I don’t like it, that’s for sure,” he said. “Because we’re water skiers, and we miss the water.”

Valley Water says it is trying to buy emergency water from central valley farmers, who’ve given up on crops, and are now selling this valuable commodity.