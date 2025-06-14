Sunflower sea star project seeks to release purple urchin-eating machines

Purple sea urchins, beware: There’s a purple urchin-eating predator on the horizon — and its name is the sunflower sea star.

That’s the plot line coming from a small upstart research facility in Moss Landing hoping to restore balance to the West Coast’s oceans by breeding critically endangered sunflower stars – the main predator of purple sea urchins.

Researchers at the newly-founded Sunflower Star Laboratory are experimenting with raising and studying sunflower stars with the aim of releasing them into the ocean to try to revive their numbers, devastated by disease.

“They’re particularly good at eating purple urchins who eat kelp,” said Reuven Bank, the head of Sunflower Star Laboratory’s board of directors. “So they help restore eco-system function by eating native grazers of kelp and insuring that kelp has a chance to thrive in our eco-systems.”

With its ability to grow to as big as three feet across, armed with up to 24 limbs covered with tiny suction tubes, the sunflower star is a purple urchin-eating machine. But Bank said the sunflower star’s abilities go beyond just simply devouring the urchins.

“Sunflower stars are really important for kelp forest ecosystems, not only because they eat urchins but also because they scare urchins,” Bank said. “Purple urchins and other species of kelp grazers can smell sunflower stars coming.”

The sunflower star played the victim in a chilling scenario of how climate change can topple nature’s row of dominoes. The saga began with a patch of unusually warm ocean water in 2013 off the West Coast which researchers nicknamed the warm blob, linked to climate change. Around the same time, a wasting disease began striking down sea stars along the West Coast. Without their key nemesis, purple urchins began to populate unchecked, mowing down kelp and leaving barren underwater deserts in their wake.

“Kelp is the foundation of life in many coastal marine ecosystems,” said Bank. “Without kelp we lost a little part of our spirit here in California.”

Recreational diver Vince Christian was among those who noticed the disappearance of sea stars followed by the spread of purple sea urchins.

“What used to be just a few urchins here and there became lots of them,” Christian said. “And then you noticed the loss of the kelp forests.”

Christian traveled to Washington state to visit a facility where a researcher was raising sunflower stars in captivity. Inspired by what he saw, Christian made a social media post on a diver group, laying out the threads of a project that would attempt to raise sunflower stars and eventually aid their rebound. He was surprised by the enthusiastic response, with many in the community willing to volunteer for his project.

He cleared out his garage in Pebble Beach and filled it with tanks and pumps and launched Sunflower Star Laboratory. The project soon outgrew his space and got a big upgrade when a building owner in Moss Landing offered to convert a storage building into the group’s new laboratory free of charge. Inside the small building next to the boat docks of Moss Landing, 72 juvenile sunflower stars sit in a room full of tanks, growing inch by inch.

“This first step is just learning how to grow them and having an environment where we can do experiments so we can answer some of these big questions," Christian said.

Inside the lab, sunflower stars of varying sizes, up to six inches across, sit inside small tanks serenaded by the din of cascading water pumps. In a separate room, the researchers are growing microscopic algae to feed them.

The largest of the group’s offspring is a 15-month-old sunflower star named Titan, which measures about six inches across. To demonstrate Titan’s urchin eating prowess, Bank lowered a small purple urchin onto the sea star’s arm covered in tiny suckers. Within seconds the urchin disappeared into the forest of suckers as the sunflower star nudged it toward its mouth. In less than a minute, its prey had completely disappeared from sight.

“They are the cheetahs or the Ferraris of the subtidal,” said Bank. “Twenty-four arms, no brains, thousands of tube feet.”

Bank didn’t offer a timeline of when this force of urchin-eating predators will finally be released into the oceans. He said there is still much more studying that has to take place. Eventually the team will begin submerging the sunflower stars in a contained sea water atmosphere within the ocean waters to see how they fare. Christian said the team is still trying to determine how to safely do that.

“It’s not going to be easy. The disease is still out there,” Christian said. “We have to understand more about the disease before we can solve it.”

Restoring California’s sunflower star population will ultimately take a massive effort. Before the wasting disease, an estimated 6 billion prowled the oceans, munching on urchins, clams and sea snails. But as California’s only sunflower star project, the lab is teaming up with other zoos and aquariums across the state to raise and eventually release hundreds of sunflower stars.

While the effort is still in its infancy, Christian is encouraged every time he sees the lab filled with future purple urchin eaters.

“This is just the epitome of citizen science,” he said. “This is what happens when you have a lot of people who care about something and want to do something about it.”