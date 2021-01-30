climate in crisis

Sunnyvale Artist Raises Awareness About Climate Change

By Joe Rosato Jr.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Art often takes its cues from nature, and for artist Michele Guieu, nature also supplies the materials.

The French artist lives in Sunnyvale. She finds inspiration in the environment, though sometimes in her art beauty is not always pretty. The common thread in her work is raising awareness about the threat of climate change.

“[Climate change] is linked to education, it is linked to the finance aspect of our society, it is linked to everything,” Guieu said.

Local

Pittsburg police 3 hours ago

Police Confirm Officer-Involved Shooting in Pittsburg

California Highway Patrol 8 mins ago

WB I-80 in Pinole Closed Due to Police Activity

In the pandemic, she sees a wakeup call.

“One little virus can jeopardize the balance of everything,” she said.

To help raise awareness about the threat of the climate crisis, Guieu started the “What’s Next for Earth” project on Instagram.

She invited artists from around the world to post art reflecting the state of the world, and a path for the future.

Guieu’s project was adopted by Stanford’s Millennial Alliance for Humanity and the Biosphere which raises awareness about the human impact on Earth.                                                

This article tagged under:

climate in crisisStanfordSunnyvaleclimate weekMillennial Alliance for Humanity and the Biosphere
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us