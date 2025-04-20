San Francisco

San Francisco to host third annual climate week

By Cinthia Pimentel

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to San Francisco as the city is set to host its third annual SF Climate Week.

Events such as nature walks, industry panels, sustainable fashion shows, and more will be showcased. Additionally, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Mayor Daniel Lurie and former Vice President Al Gore are expected to attend the event.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoClimate Change
