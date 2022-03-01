Top 10 Driest January & February on Record

We started off the rain season with a bang in October as many Bay Area cities reached record setting rain ranging from 2.00 to 10.00” and December proved to be strong as well with more record rain totals 4.00 to 8.00”. Since December though, we have struggled to get any rain. In fact, January and February of 2022 are now going down as the top 10 driest on record.

Check out the data below and you’ll see Santa Rosa only recorded .61” of rain in 2 months! We should average 12.28” for January and February in Santa Rosa.

With little to no rain in January and February our rain season is starting to drop below average in Santa Rosa (-3.27”), Concord (-.81”) and San Jose (-2.99”). This now brings our rain season to anywhere from 69 to 112% of average. While we do have some rain on the way this week, there's no major storms to really boost Bay Area rain totals in the near future. We’ll likely see everyone dip below average.

What’s causing this extreme weather? It’s linked to our changing climate and it’s known as precipitation whiplash. It’s just one of the side effects we are already starting to see in California.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Remember, new research shows we can all make a difference and avoid these consequences with substantial cuts in emissions and greenhouse gases. This is something we can all participate in by lowering our carbon footprint. You can find out more about our changing climate and all of our stories in this link.