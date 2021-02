Just west of the Carquinez Bridge in Contra Costa County is a site that looks like a big parking lot, but underneath are toxic heavy metals. Environmentalists warn that rising sea levels due to climate change could unleash these toxins into the San Francisco Bay.

The land is owned by the State Lands Commission and an oil company, but the state is responsible for deciding what happens to it. But despite meetings, proposals and promises, cleanup isn’t even close to starting.