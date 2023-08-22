Tropical storms becoming more common in California?

California just saw the first tropical storm in 84 years to make landfall in the state, and it could be a sign that they'll become more common in the years to come.

Tropical systems typically fall apart as they move from the warm waters near the equator to the cold currents of the California coast.

So what are experts saying about the chance that more storms like Hilary could happen again?

Kari Hall has the full report in the video above.