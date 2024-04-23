Valley Verde in San Jose offers community garden, sustainability tips

A nonprofit in San Jose has been educating the public about food, gardening and environmental conservation since the 1960s.
More than a decade ago, the founder and director also found a way to help families, too. Since then, the programs have expanded.
Meteorologist Vianey Arana met with some of the staff members who teach people how to transform their seeds into skills. Check out the video above to learn more.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.