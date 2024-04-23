climate in crisis

Valley Verde in San Jose offers community garden, sustainability tips

By Vianey Arana

NBC Universal, Inc.

A nonprofit in San Jose has been educating the public about food, gardening and environmental conservation since the 1960s.

More than a decade ago, the founder and director also found a way to help families, too. Since then, the programs have expanded.

Meteorologist Vianey Arana met with some of the staff members who teach people how to transform their seeds into skills. Check out the video above to learn more.

