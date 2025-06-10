Warm winter allows pests to thrive

Climate Change

Bay Area residents may be dealing with some unwanted visitors in their homes: Pests.

Experts say mild winters let pests adapt enough to survive, and now they’re looking to crawl into cooler places.

In California, residents need to watch out for carpenter ants and mosquitoes. In the Bay Area, depending on the microclimate, there could be issues with flies, rodents, cockroaches, yellow jackets and wasps.

