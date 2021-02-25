Where to Find Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Shops in Northern California

To help stem climate change and keep our environment clean and safe, there are a number of eco-friendly shops in the Bay Area and Northern California that focus on reuse, recycling and zero waste.
Here's a list of some:
- The Source Zero, San Jose
- Fill Good, Berkeley -- Zero waste and plastic free refill service
- The Ecology Center, Berkeley
- North Coast Co-op, Eureka
- Refill Madness, Sacramento
- Ethos, Santa Cruz
- Filler Up Shop, Morgan Hill (refill, not landfill)
- Mudlab Zero-Waste Coffee Shop and Grocery Store, Oakland
- Olive This, Olive That, San Francisco -- Refill olive oil bottles
- Rainbow Groceries, San Francisco -- A worker-owned co-op
- Alameda Natural Grocery, Alameda