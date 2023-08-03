Students to lead climate change rally and march in San Mateo

A recent study revealed that nearly 70% of people under age 18 are most likely to believe climate change is a global emergency, according to the United Nations Development Programme.

Other studies show that "eco-anxiety" is increasing, particularly among the young. A global study of 10,000 youth from 10 countries in 2021 found that over 50% of young people felt sad, anxious, angry, powerless, helpless and guilty about climate change, while 45% said their feelings negatively affected their daily lives.

Now more youth than ever are moved to action to prevent a worst-case scenario for climate change projections. And this weekend, Citizen’s Climate Lobby of San Mateo County Youth Chapter will host an environmental rally and march at San Mateo Central Park.

The event Saturday is all student led and will feature live music, speakers, free food and an open mic for your voice to be heard. Everyone is encouraged to join in from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Check social media for Citizens Climate Lobby San Mateo youth group and register online.