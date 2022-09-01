East Bay Fire District Asks Cities to Close Trails, Open Spaces During Heat Wave

The incoming holiday weekend heat wave has the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District asking cities to close several popular hiking trails and open spaces for health and safety reasons.

With temperatures expected to top 100 degrees for several days, the fire district is expecting a very busy weekend. It hopes closing trails will help.

"This weekend is not the weekend that we want the public hiking in the open space where you're far from the pavement, where you're two or three miles in, likely to experience a heat-related emergency under the conditions we’re going to have this weekend," Aaron McAllister with the fire district said.

This marks the first time the fire district has made an official request to close trails and open spaces because of a heat wave.

"If we do experience that fire in the open space and the wildland area, we want our resources fighting fire, not doing rescues of the public," McAllister said. "If our attention is diverted to do those rescues, then we can’t fight the fire."

The fire district said there are still plenty of things to do in the Bay Area without putting yourself at risk of heat exhaustion.

Blaine Rogers and his dog Angel plan to limit their outdoor playtime.

"We play in the shade as much as we can, but she takes breaks," Rogers said.