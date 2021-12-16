Closing Arguments Set to Begin in Trial of Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

Closing arguments were set to begin Thursday morning in the fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in federal court in San Jose.

Holmes is accused of defrauding investors and endangering the lives of patients who believed in the company's "breakthrough" blood testing technology.

Holmes went from Stanford drop-out at 19 to the world’s first self-made billionaire woman at 31. Now at 37, Holmes has seen her Silicon Valley company shut down, and she faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the fraud counts against her.

During the trial, government prosecutors called 29 witnesses, several of whom testified that Theranos tests showed mistaken results, and Holmes knew the tech was faulty as she continued to pitch it to investors and consumers.

Defense attorneys called three witnesses, including Holmes, who testified she was manipulated by ex-boyfriend and fellow Theranos executive Sunny Balwani, calling him mentally and physically abusive and controlling.

Holmes also testified she dropped out of Stanford because she had been raped on campus.