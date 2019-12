The co-defendant in the murder trial involving Bay Area real estate heiress Tiffany Li will not be retried.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office on Thursday moved to dismiss charges against Kaveh Bayat, the ex-boyfriend of Li.

Last month, jurors found Li not guilty on charges of murder and conspiring with Bayat to kill 27-year-old Keith Green in 2016 over a custody dispute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.