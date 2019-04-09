Brace Yourself for the Horror That Will Be Coachella and Stagecoach Traffic

The Coachella and Stagecoach festivals are nearly upon us, but before attendees can vibe to their favorite artists, the California Department of Transportation is warning drivers about the potential of bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off its first weekend Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14, with weekend two starting Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21. The Stagecoach Country Music Festival keeps the party going Friday, April 26 and closes out Sunday, April 28.

Caltrans said drivers planning to head down the 10 Freeway between Beaumont and Indio or Route 60 from Moreno Valley to Beaumont will run into heavy traffic during the events.

On Fridays and Sundays, traffic to and from the festivals are expected to be the heaviest, according to Caltrans.

The highway agency is suggesting eventgoers to leave early on peak traffic days or wait until the roads are less congested the day after.

Caltrans said State Routes 74 and 243 are closed for repairs due to recent storm damage. The agency is advising travelers who typically use the 15 Freeway in Temecula to use the 15 North to 125 North freeways and continue east on SR-60, or the 10 Freeway.

Traffic updates near the festivals can be found on the Caltrans District 8 Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as the agency's interactive map.

Caltrans is also advising drivers to be aware of tall vehicles on the road as desert winds are expected in the region.

Coachella's website also advises that GPS may not be the most reliable, so festivalgoers should follow their directions.

