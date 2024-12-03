San Francisco

Coast Guard searches for man believed to have gone overboard from cruise ship en route to SF

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched an aerial search on Monday afternoon for an elderly man who is believed to have fallen overboard from a cruise ship that docked in San Francisco and left the city Tuesday morning.

As of Monday night, the man had not been located, and the Coast Guard was in active discussions to suspend the search unless new information was received, according to USCG spokesperson Loumania Stewart.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The first air crew was dispatched from Sacramento aboard a C-27 aircraft at about 3 p.m. Monday to search an area about 45 miles off the coast of Monterey. Another Coast Guard crew was sent from San Francisco aboard a helicopter at about 4 p.m., Stewart said.

Princess Cruises released the following statement on Monday night: “CCTV footage has also been extensively reviewed and the ship was searched thoroughly several times without success. Having ruled out other possibilities, this is being treated as a man overboard incident.”

The man was aboard the Ruby Princess, a 951-foot-long cruise ship owned and operated by Princess Cruise Lines Ltd.

The ship is 195 feet high at its tallest point. It has 19 decks and about 900 balconies, according to the company's website. The ship can hold 3,080 passengers and 1,200 crew.

Princess Cruises did not release the name of the man who fell from the ship, but they said in their statement, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the guest who was traveling alone.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us