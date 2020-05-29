Coast Guard Seizes $6 Million Worth of Marijuana From Suspected Smugglers

An Alameda-based U.S. Coast Guard cutter recently seized more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana valued at about $6 million off the Pacific coast of Central America, officials said.

The Coast Guard cutter James was alerted to a suspected smuggling vessel in international waters earlier this month. The James located and pursued the vessel, whose crew threw the ship's cargo overboard as they attempted to escape.

The James' Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron managed to disable the ship's engines and Coast Guard officers found four suspected smugglers and 3,350 pounds of marijuana aboard the boat.

The Coast Guard collaborates with the U.S. Navy, Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and allied international partners to combat drug smuggling and trafficking around the world.