Coastal flood advisory issued for parts of the Bay Area on Monday

The National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a coastal flood advisory for parts of the Bay Area from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, due to "high astronomical high tide."

Areas around San Francisco Bay and the North Bay could be subjected to minor flooding, with seawater on low lying areas. Flooding could also occur on roadways and underpasses, coastal trails and sidewalks, and accessways to beaches and coastal trails.

This is for tomorrow (Monday). "Costal" flooding is not necessarily tied to precipitation. Also, no need to worry if outside of the bay shoreline. — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 26, 2023

In a Twitter post, the NWA noted that there was "no need to worry if outside of the bay shoreline."