Starbucks now blocking power outlets. What are other coffee shops doing?

While several Bay Area Starbucks stores have started covering their power outlets to prevent customers from plugging in their electronics, smaller coffee shops are still allowing their visitors to charge up.

NBC Bay Area first reported on Tuesday that several local Starbucks stores are covering their wall electrical outlets with plates so customers can't charge their devices. One viewer said she was told the outlets are covered to prevent loitering.

Smaller, independent coffee shops may be using the change to their advantage.

Con Azucar Cafe in downtown San Jose is one of the places where customers can still plug in their phone and laptop.

"Absolutely, come on over," Con Azucar manager Maria Mendoza said. "We have our outlets here available on our tables. Come and work."

The owner of Academic Coffee offers his outlets and WiFi as well.

"I don’t know what their reasons might be, but for us over here, we’re a small shop, we have a couple outlets and happy to let people use it when they need to," Academic Coffee owner Frank Nguyen said.

In a statement, Starbucks said, "Our local leaders have always been empowered to use the many resources at their disposal to modify store operations and create the best experience for our communities. They know the neighborhoods and the business best."