Cold Front Off the California Coast; Rain to Return to Bay Area Sunday Night

By Bay City News

Saturday's sunny skies and warm temperatures -- highs were in the mid- to upper-70s in some areas of the East Bay and South Bay throughout the afternoon -- will give way to cooler temperatures Sunday and rain later in the evening and into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain will arrive Sunday night, according to the latest Bay Area weather forecast. The rain will continue through the overnight hours of early Monday morning.

Forecasters said Saturday afternoon that the rain will spread over most of the region, from the North Bay to the Monterey Bay area. The rain will be steady late Sunday night and early Monday morning, but will turn to showers Monday afternoon. The forecast also calls for a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday with hail possible in some areas.

The strongest winds will be on Sunday evening, when winds will be out of the south at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts as high as 50 miles per hour.

