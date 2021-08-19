Air Quality

Combination of Smoke, COVID-19 Creates Added Challenge in Schools

By Ian Cull

NBC Universal, Inc.

The wildfire smoke pouring into the Bay Area creates another challenge at schools: is it better outside with the smoke or indoors where there is a higher risk of spreading COVID-19?

As part of COVID-19 protocol, schools are told to keep windows open to increase ventilation. But with the smoke, it's a fine balance. Fortunately, many districts, such as Dublin Unified, made changes during the pandemic.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"The good thing is, from a COVID standpoint, we’ve upgraded the air filtration systems across the district, so we’re comfortable having the windows closed even with COVID," Dublin Unified School District spokesman Chip Dehnert said.

So, when does the wildfire smoke force changes in schools? The state put out guidelines in 2019 saying when the air quality index hits level four, meaning the AQI is between 150 and 200, all activities should be moved indoors as much as reasonably possible.

The next level, which is described as very unhealthy, can actually trigger school closures.

Air Quality 7 hours ago

Spare the Air Issued for Thursday, Friday as Wildfire Smoke Lingers

california wildfires Aug 18

Fires Harming California's Efforts to Curb Climate Change

"We know for COVID, it is better to be outdoors," said Dr. Tina Sindher, a Stanford clinical associate professor. "It’s better to have good air circulation, which is the opposite of what we want when the air quality is worse outside."

Sindher suggests anything above 100 on the air quality index is cause for concern in healthy school children.

"That’s where I would say where we have control is choices that are voluntary where you don’t have to be outside for an activity, keeping them indoors if possible," she said.

This article tagged under:

Air QualitycoronavirusCOVID-19wildfires
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us