Comcast Experiencing Outage in Bay Area

Bay Area Comcast customers reported Sunday night that they were experiencing an outage with their cable service.

The outage occurred in the middle of the Sunday Night Football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's not known at this time when service will be restored to Comcast customers.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to Comcast about the status of the outage.

How to Watch Sunday Night Football

To watch tonight's game, try downloading the Xfinity app, sign in go to live tv and select channel 703 (NBC Bay Area.)

You may need to take your device off Wi-Fi.

You can also watch the game by logging on to Peacock or NBC Sports' website.

Comcast is the parent company of NBC Universal and NBC Bay Area.