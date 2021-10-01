Comcast RISE to Award Grants to BIPOC Business Owners in Oakland

Friday was a big day for small businesses in Oakland.

NBC Bay Area’s parent company Comcast NBCUniversal announced a major new investment fund for small businesses owned by people of color in the East Bay.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The program called "Comcast RISE" will provide grants up to $10,000 for qualifying businesses.

Tamika Miller, who owns Cuticles Nail Spa in Oakland attended Friday's announcement.

“I’m native of Oakland, born and raised. I have had my business here in this city for 15 years and I want to stay here,” she said.

Miller’s business had to shut down for months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now Miller’s business is reopen and starting to rebound and our parent company Comcast is helping.

“It’s very important for organizations to partner with small business to continue to grow and keep our doors,” she said.

Miller is a prior recipient of the Comcast RISE Grant for Marketing and Technology and is excited about the Comcast RISE Investment Fund.

“Comcast RISE is a multiyear program created to invest in the success of these critical businesses,” said Kenneth Maxey, the Director of Government Affairs for Comcast California.

Comcast made the announcement as company leaders gathered with Oakland business and city leaders Friday.

“Today, I am thrilled that Comcast is investing $1 million in the recovery and prosperity and growth of 100 entrepreneurs of color in Oakland,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

According to Comcast, the $10,000 monetary grants will be awarded to 100 local businesses owned by people of color in Oakland. They can apply as of Friday.

“A lot of our businesses they have lost wages they have lost revenue they have lost staff and this program with program with comcast rise and $10,000 can do a lot,” said Cathy Adams with the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce.

Miller told NBC Bay Area Friday that she plans to apply for the fund and understands the impact.

“I think it’s important for entrepreneurs to keep the faith and apply for this grant and to continue to support one another,” she said.

To learn more about the Comcast RISE grant, visit comcastrise.com.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC Bay Area.