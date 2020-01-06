East Bay

Commercial Burglary in Oakland Leads to 1 Arrest; Scene Remains Active: PD

By NBC Bay Area staff

Oakland PD

Oakland police responded to a commercial burglary in progress Monday morning, and the scene was still active hours later, the police department said.

At 3:53 a.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Adeline Street on reports of a burglary in progress, police said. Officers initially detained one suspect and recovered a firearm, but the scene was still active as of 10 a.m., and even affected AC Transit service.

Buses on line 36 were on a detoured route and were not stopping on Adeline Street, between West Grand Avenue and 32nd Street, due to police activity the transit agency said.

No further details were immediately available.

