dungeness crab

Commercial Dungeness Crab Season Delayed Along Bay Area Coastal Waters

Fish and Wildlife officials say postponement is due to humpback whales and sea turtles in the area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crab lovers may not be enjoying their favorite dish on Thanksgiving Day.

State Fish and Wildlife officials have delayed the Bay Area's commercial Dungeness crab season to protect migrating humpback whales and leatherback sea turtles in the coastal waters, the department announced Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The delay targets the region from the Sonoma-Mendocino county line down to Monterey County, near Big Sur. The season was scheduled to open Nov. 15.

Recreational crab fishing is allowed, but with restrictions, when that season opens Saturday, the CDFW said.

Local

Campbell 51 mins ago

1 Shot in Campbell; Suspect in Custody: Police

Oakland 2 hours ago

54-Year-Old Scooter Rider Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision in Oakland

Officials plan to reassess the commercial Dungeness crab season on Nov. 22, the department said.

For the latest updates and more information on the Dungeness crab fishery, visit the CDFW website.

This article tagged under:

dungeness crabBay AreaWhalesseasondelayed
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us