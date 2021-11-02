Commercial Dungeness Crab Season Delayed Along Bay Area Coastal Waters

Crab lovers may not be enjoying their favorite dish on Thanksgiving Day.

State Fish and Wildlife officials have delayed the Bay Area's commercial Dungeness crab season to protect migrating humpback whales and leatherback sea turtles in the coastal waters, the department announced Monday.

The delay targets the region from the Sonoma-Mendocino county line down to Monterey County, near Big Sur. The season was scheduled to open Nov. 15.

Recreational crab fishing is allowed, but with restrictions, when that season opens Saturday, the CDFW said.

Officials plan to reassess the commercial Dungeness crab season on Nov. 22, the department said.

For the latest updates and more information on the Dungeness crab fishery, visit the CDFW website.