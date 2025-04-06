California

Commercial Dungeness crab season to end in Monterey Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

California's Dungeness crab season is starting to end in Monterey Bay.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said it will close commercial and recreational Dungeness crab fisheries in Monterey Bay on Apr. 15.

The order will impact fisheries south of Pigeon Point. It will not affect San Francisco, most of the Bay Area or the north of the Central Coast.

Wildlife officials said that they are trying to prevent more whale entanglements, which reached a six-year high in 2024.

