Community raise concerns after recent fires at San Francisco school

Community members are raising concerns after two fires at a San Francisco elementary school in the past month.

The recent fire happened late Sunday night at a playground at Lafayette Elementary School in San Francisco’s Richmond neighborhood.

While on May 1, an overnight fire ruined the PTA’s storage shed. The PTA said every single item for their Lafayette Dolphins events damaged.

In both cases, no one was hurt and the main school building wasn’t damaged. The San Francisco Fire department is investigating how the incidents started.

The incidents are leaving some parents unnerved and they believed the school is being targeted.

