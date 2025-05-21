San Francisco

Community raise concerns after recent fires at San Francisco school

By Gia Vang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Community members are raising concerns after two fires at a San Francisco elementary school in the past month.

The recent fire happened late Sunday night at a playground at Lafayette Elementary School in San Francisco’s Richmond neighborhood.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

While on May 1, an overnight fire ruined the PTA’s storage shed. The PTA said every single item for their Lafayette Dolphins events damaged.

In both cases, no one was hurt and the main school building wasn’t damaged. The San Francisco Fire department is investigating how the incidents started.

The incidents are leaving some parents unnerved and they believed the school is being targeted.

Gia Vang has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us