Community members push to close Marin County road following deadly crash

From tragedy to opportunity for change?

There is a now a petition to close the road where four high school students were killed in West Marin County.

There is a growing memorial on San Geronimo Valley Road in west Marin County that is still visited by mourners, more than a week after a violent crash that killed four teens and sent two others to the hospital.

The curvy county road is an old highway and one of the only ways in to Woodacre, an unincorporated town of just about 1,500.

There’s now an online petition to restrict cars on San Geronimo Valley Road, citing the recent deadly crash and another crash last year that left two high school students hurt.

“I’ve found after the accident last year i drive on it less and less and less,” said Woodacre resident Votch Levi. “It’s dark and it’s got a couple of “s” turns that are tricky, it’s narrow, also deer always jumping out on it.” '

The petitioner added the road is often used by horse riders, cyclist, or joggers and that it wouldn’t significantly disrupt local traffic patterns.

But some people disagree with the petition.

“This is where we access the post office, and go down where there’s a lot of homes, Anderson church there at the end,” said Woodacre resident Amy Coffman.

Andrew Andersen would also impact the town’s local market and deli.

“Accidents happen on every single road,” he said. “The customers come down here who live here they want to come down the road directly to the store.”

Marin County officials said that no plans to make any changes on this stretch right now, saying it’s still waiting for the official California Highway Patrol reports from the recent crash and then, the county would still need to collect data before considering any changes.

“I think all our west marin roads are narrow and some are dangerous and i think it’s important that we understand that and take it into context is this road any more dangerous that’s something that we’ll be looking at and determining in the future,” said Marin County Supervisor Dennis Rodoni

As the community grapples with healing, they’re also looking for answers so it never has to go through this again.

“I do think that closing it would be a shame but maybe making it a one way road or maybe putting some guardrails on it,” Levi said.