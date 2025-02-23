San Leandro

Community rallies behind San Leandro homeowner targeted by racist graffiti

A new homeowner in San Leandro reported racist graffiti on her fence last week. The graffiti is now being investigated as a hate crime

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Community members in the East Bay are rallying behind a woman who may have been the subject of a hate crime.

Sonia Reed, a new homeowner in San Leandro, reported a racist phrase spray-painted on her fence last week. Reed purchased the property last year but has not yet moved in, as the home is under construction.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The Alameda County Sheriff's office said it has been investigating this case as a hate crime. As of now, no arrests have been made.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San LeandroCrime and Courts
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us