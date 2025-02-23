Community rallies behind San Leandro homeowner targeted by racist graffiti

Community members in the East Bay are rallying behind a woman who may have been the subject of a hate crime.

Sonia Reed, a new homeowner in San Leandro, reported a racist phrase spray-painted on her fence last week. Reed purchased the property last year but has not yet moved in, as the home is under construction.

The Alameda County Sheriff's office said it has been investigating this case as a hate crime. As of now, no arrests have been made.